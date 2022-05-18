Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

youngsters at nursery

Cumbernauld Village Family Learning Centre, which was officially opened by North Lanarkshire Council in February, was the subject of an unnanounced inpection in April.

The subsequent report rated it at “very good” in all categories and made no recommendations for improvement.

The criteria of assessment were quality of care and support, environment, staffing and management.

This positive report was celebrated by the team, who are led by Donna Fleming.

The inspectors wrote: “All families told us that they were very happy with the quality of care their children received. They highlighted staff as a key strength of the service, describing them as fun, happy, attentive and caring.

"Parents also commented positively on the environment and told us that it was an ideal place for children to learn, play, and feel nurtured and safe. These views were consistent with our findings.

“We talked with several children who told us that they ‘loved’ coming to nursery. They said that they liked reading, playing in the garden, and spending time with friends.”

Inspectors also liked the new nursery building and garden, and said the needs of children had been “carefully considered” in its design with features such as an outdoor bathroom and a boot room allowing them to play without interruption.

Mrs Fleming threw a picnic party for the youngsters and staff to celebrate such a great result where children received a special gift and a visit too from the village's ice cream van

She said: "Everyone has worked really hard to achieve these results given that the new nursery only opened 16 weeks ago.

"The children all received a book as a which will happen parent’s fundraised towards this last month. Another parent who has a bakery made cupcakes for everyone and of course local ice cream van couldn’t be missed out!

Mrs Fleming stressed too that the rewards of being involved were constant as everyone just enjoys being there

"It really is a great place to work,” she added.