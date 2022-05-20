Cycling pathway success for youngsters at Jigsaw

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and pre-school children enjoying a wheely good time at the Jigsaw Family Learning Centre

The foundation apprenticeship scheme is giving more than 40 young people the opportunity to undertake their ‘Play on Pedals’ training at Jigsaw Family Learning Centre in Muirhead.

This will qualify them to teach pre-school children about the parts of a bike, how to fit a helmet correctly and the basics of looking after bikes.

The aim of the programme is to progress children from a balance bike to a pedal bike without the use of stabilisers through a series of fun activities which improve balance and control.

The ‘Play on Pedals’ training has strong links to the curriculum for excellence and boosts their confidence and provides transferable skills which can be used towards their future careers.

Lyndsay Cane, vocational education coordinator with North Lanarkshire Council, said: “We are delighted with the enthusiasm which the young people have shown and our pre-school children have really enjoyed working with them.

"The fun that comes with cycling is something these youngsters will remember their whole lives.

“This exciting apprenticeship programme gives our pupils the chance to work in a fun teaching environment and will hopefully inspire some of them to consider teaching and working with other young people and early years environments as possible future career options.

“This initiative builds on the council’s Workforce for the Future Strategy and is directly linked to Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Regional Skills Assessment and Scottish Government Future Skills Action Plan, providing clear career pathways for our learners who are entering the dynamic and ever-changing world of work.”

Workforce for the Future is focused on creating a better quality of life for those who live, learn and work in North Lanarkshire.