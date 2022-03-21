Dancers impress at East Renfrewshire Championships

Mearns Primary Pom Cheer

The dancers wowed the judges and audience at Eastwood High School as part of the tenth championship, hosted by East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure’s Active School Team.

A wide variety of dance styles were on display, from Bollywood and lyrical to Irish and hip hop.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups from nine primary and seven secondary schools in East Renfrewshire took part, including after school dance clubs and pupils who choreographed their own routines.

Williamwood Hip Hop Group

Active School Team leader Gary McGunnigle said: "We want to say a huge well done to all the dancers who took part in the annual dance championship.

"There was incredible talent across both evenings and our dance expert judges were so impressed with the routines on display, with the dancers showing their rhythm, commitment and creativity."

The winners were as follows:

Primary school – soloist: Rosie McCallum from St Mark's Primary; duet: Mia Rannachan and Marley McKay from St Mark's Primary; cheer group: Mearns Primary Pom; open group: St Mark's Dance Team; hip hop group: St Cadoc's Primary.

Duet winners Mia Rannachan and Marley McKay

Secondary school – soloist: Kirsty McDonach from Woodfarm High; duet: Ellie Shaw and Alice Martin from St Ninian's High; cheer group: Williamwood High; cheer team: Williamwood High; open group: Woodfarm Dance Group; hip hop group: Williamwood Hip Hop Group.

Participating primary schools included Carolside, Cross Arthurlie, Giffnock, Kirkhill and Mearns Primary Schools, Calderwood Lodge, St. Cadoc's, St. John's and St. Mark's Primaries.