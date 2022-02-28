East Dunbartonshire school leavers lead way in Scotland

Latest figures from the Scottish Government show that 1,324 school leavers from East Dunbartonshire went on to work, training or further study.

The results further show a 6% rise in the number of positive destinations for young people in the area since 2009/10, up from 92.4% to 98.6%.

Across Scotland, a record 95.5% of all pupils went on to a “positive destination” last year.

Bishobpriggs Academy

The statistics show 45.1% going on to higher education courses – the highest number since records began in 2009-10 – and the lowest gap between the most and least deprived communities achieving a positive destination since 2009-10.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay praised the “incredible work” of teachers, educators and pupils.

She said: “I’m delighted that an incredible 98.6% of pupils across East Dunbartonshire are going on to positive destinations – whether that be work, training or further study.

"This is a record breaking, nation leading figure and is testament to the incredible work both our teachers, educators and pupils are carrying out in our communities.

“The transition for young people from school to adulthood is vital and the SNP is committed to getting this right for every young person across Scotland, no matter what their background.

“Whether it’s investing in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap. free tuition, or introducing the back-to-work Jobs Grant for people aged 16 to 24 – the SNP in Government is taking actions to prioritise young people in Strathkelvin and Bearsden

“Opposition parties continue to paint a bleak picture of what young people in Scotland are achieving.

"The reality is that, despite the impact of Covid-19, real progress is being made as a result of the SNP’s determination to give young people across our country the best start in life.”