East Renfrewshire readers celebrate summer challenge success

Readers at Giffnock Library celebrate their success

590 readers from East Renfrewshire completed this year's environmental-themed challenge, reading stories while discovering how they can make their town better for people and animals.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure is now hosting 24 special presentation sessions across its libraries in September and early October, inviting young readers who completed the challenge along to celebrate their success.

Scott Simpson from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure said: "It's been great to see so many children taking part in and completing this year's Summer Reading Challenge.

"This year, young readers were invited to join the 'Wild World Heroes' and help them make their home town of Wilderville a greener place. Children read six library books, collecting rewards along the way to help the heroes solve the environmental problems they spotted.

"We want to encourage and support children's reading journey and are pleased to welcome all children who successfully completed the Summer Reading Challenge along for a presentation ceremony, where they receive a special medal and certificate. Well done to all the young readers that took part."

The Summer Reading Challenge aims to avoid the potential dip in reading levels over the long summer break and is provided free online for 4-11 year olds.