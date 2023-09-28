​The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the UK’s leading innovation and research organisation for offshore renewable energy, has announced that Cameron Scott from Levenmouth Academy is the winner of the fourth ORE Catapult Aspire Bursary.

The Aspire Bursary is awarded to the top pupil at the Academy choosing to study science, technology, engineering, or maths (STEM subjects) at University. The bursary provides financial support and mentoring from a professional ORE Catapult engineer throughout their University course.

Cameron Scott (17) will start his 5 year course in Aerospace Engineering at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh this month and he has been matched with an ORE Catapult Mechanical Engineer, James Taylor, to provide unique industry insight.

Cameron said: “I’m over the moon to be off to Heriot-Watt University to study Aerospace Engineering this year as it's a long-time goal of mine. I’m also excited and grateful to be receiving ORE Catapult’s Aspire Bursary which will help me financially as I progress through my course, but also personally and professionally as I work towards my chosen career."

Cameron is only the fourth recipient of the award

Charles Thompson, Director of Corporate Affairs at ORE Catapult said: “As a world-leading organisation with engineering, innovation and technology at its heart, ORE Catapult is passionate about STEM and engagement within our local communities to deliver inspiring and impactful social benefit.“Since 2020, the bursary has supported an outstanding student from Levenmouth Academy as they study STEM-related subjects at University. It’s fantastic to see Cameron embark on his career journey and we look forward to supporting him into a bright future.”

The Aspire Bursary evolved from ORE Catapult’s long-standing partnership with Levenmouth Academy, where ORE Catapult has also sponsored a STEM teacher to deliver science and engineering-based extra-curricular activities.

Paul Sneddon, Principal Teacher of Physics at Levenmouth Academy, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see another one of our student’s hard work and academic achievements pay off!

“Through the Aspire Bursary and our long-standing partnership with ORE Catapult, we are delighted that Cameron will be supported as he furthers his studies at Edinburgh’s Heriot Watt University, gaining valuable industry insight along the way from his Catapult mentor, and pursuing his dream of becoming an aerospace engineer.”

Previous Aspire Bursary winner, Amy Henderson, is currently studying towards a MEng in Structural Engineering at Heriot Watt University, and she is partnered with ORE Catapult Project Engineer Charlotte Strang-Moran.

She said: “The advice Charlotte has given me has been invaluable. I find that I get myself quite worked up when I have exams and deadlines, but Charlotte is great at giving me little tips and tricks that help during stressful times like that.

“I think working with ORE has really opened my eyes to how important renewables are becoming and particularly how great an option offshore wind is. I’ve also found it fascinating to see how many different disciplines goes into projects and a company like ORE Catapult.”

For more information on the Aspire Bursary visit: STEM & Community Engagement at ORE Catapult