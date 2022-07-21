Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which was the 77th sitting of this democratically elected voice of Scotland’s youth, was held at the campus on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3. Key issues discussed included the cost of the school day and mental health services for those who have been in care.

June Ford, Youth Work Manager at North Lanarkshire Council said: “We were delighted to host the first in-person sitting of the SYP in over two-and-a-half years. We are committed to providing a variety of opportunities to engage with young people and have their views and onions heard.”