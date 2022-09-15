Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
You get great views over the area.

For sale in Glasgow: beautiful townhouse in exclusive Park district comes with self-contained garden flat

A beautiful six-bedroom, four-storey townhouse in the exclusive Park district, has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:07 am

The principle townhouse includes four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

There is also a self-contained garden flat on the lower ground floor, with a separate living room and kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

It is available for offers over £1,575,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Woodside Terrace

The main house has a few living rooms.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Woodside Terrace

There's a snug, reception room and living room - and that's not counting the living room in the garden flat.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Woodside Terrace

The huge kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Woodside Terrace

The rooms have high ceilings and decorative cornices.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2