For sale in Glasgow: beautiful townhouse in exclusive Park district comes with self-contained garden flat
A beautiful six-bedroom, four-storey townhouse in the exclusive Park district, has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:07 am
The principle townhouse includes four bedrooms and three reception rooms.
There is also a self-contained garden flat on the lower ground floor, with a separate living room and kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.
It is available for offers over £1,575,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
