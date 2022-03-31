Four Seasons classroom at Carstairs Junction

The new gazebo was officially opened last week, with an area of woodland also made more accessible for the children.

Funded by Siemens Mobility, it will also help develop an interest in Scotland’s rail industry amongst the next generation.

The classroom, constructed by local SMEs, provides space for educational activities that will help pupils learn about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) – as well as the rail industry – helping them to prepare for successful careers in the future.

An outdoor classroom was part of the school’s improvement plan so head teacher Jill Armour was delighted when Siemens offered to provide the funding and build.

Head teacher Jill Armour with Rory Kyle and the Four Seasons plaque.

The school’s outdoor learning committee consulted every pupil in the school, from nursery to P7, on the finished design. The committee also ran a competition to name the classroom, which was won by P3 pupil Rory Kyle.

Jill said: “We were delighted to work with Siemens Mobility on this concept.

“Every child had an input in its design and it was lovely for them to see their chosen gazebo take shape, from the plans to reality.

“As well as providing a quiet area for children to enjoy during breaks, the classroom will be used year-round – whatever the weather – so the chosen name, Four Seasons, seemed very apt.

“Students will benefit from engaging in interactive activities for STEM subjects early on, helping to develop their true interests.”

Invited guests and staff joined pupils for the official opening on March 22, being entertained by P4 pupil, Highland dancer Rebeka Evans. This week, parents have also been invited to take a closer look at the school’s newest classroom while collecting their children.

Campbell Braid, Siemens operations director for Scotland, said: “As well as delivering this great new asset for the school, we were delighted to be able to support Scotland’s economy by contracting local SMEs to work on the construction.”