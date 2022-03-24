The Saturday Night Project aims to provide a fun and safe environment for children over nine years old to socialise with friends and enjoy a variety of sports.

The facility will be closed to the public during the event which will allow the young people a free run of the swimming pool plus all the other amenities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fully supervised event runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

As upcoming work is scheduled for the Tryst, there will be a reduced capacity and the participants must requests a place online on a weekly basis by contacting https://forms.office.com/r/cSFY2s4xmj