Free fun for youngsters at The Tryst on Saturday nights

Those who fear there is not enough for youngsters to do in Cumbernauld will be glad to learn of a new initiative which will be hosted in The Tryst on Saturday night for youngsters and won’t cost them a penny.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:25 pm

The Saturday Night Project aims to provide a fun and safe environment for children over nine years old to socialise with friends and enjoy a variety of sports.

The facility will be closed to the public during the event which will allow the young people a free run of the swimming pool plus all the other amenities.

The fully supervised event runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

As upcoming work is scheduled for the Tryst, there will be a reduced capacity and the participants must requests a place online on a weekly basis by contacting https://forms.office.com/r/cSFY2s4xmj

For more information on this scheme which is happening in leisure centres across Lanarkshire, contact https://www.nlleisure.co.uk/.../friday-saturday-night...