Gaelic education could be offered in East Renfrewshire

Some parents have requested their children learn Gaelic

East Renfrewshire Council is carrying out an investigation into the demand for Gaelic Medium Primary Education (GMPE).

Initial findings show the threshold of five children in one year group has been met and a full assessment is now under way.

It will allow existing provision in other council areas, costs, accommodation and the availability of teachers to be considered and will “determine whether there is sufficient demand”.

If statutory consultees, including Education Scotland and Bòrd na Gàidhlig, are in favour of establishing GMPE and there is “sufficient evidence of demand”, the council would be required to offer it by August 2023.

Currently, East Renfrewshire does not provide GMPE, which takes the form of immersion, with children experiencing all their learning in the early years of primary school through the Gaelic language.

From primary four, English is introduced but Gaelic remains the predominant language.

The council does however offer transport to parents who want their children to have the experience.

Under legislation, parents of children below school age have the right to request an assessment of the need for GMPE in their area. They must show evidence of the demand from other parents with children in the same year group.

A previous request to the council in 2017 did not lead to the provision of GMPE as staff found “the threshold for a full assessment had not been met”.

Since the new request, education staff have asked the listed parents to confirm their wish for GMPE for their child. They received 11 positive responses.

“As such the threshold of five children in any one year group is met,” a report to the council’s education committee, which meets tomorrow (Thursday), added. “The department decided to carry out a full assessment of the need for GMPE.”

It has notified and sought the views of Education Scotland, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Comann nam Pàrant and the National Parent Forum of Scotland.