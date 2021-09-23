Gaelic meet-up event held in Glasgow in August is planned again for nearby location

Gaelic learners at all stages who were unable to attend a meet-up in Glasgow in August that was flagged up in this newspaper have a new chance to get together with other speakers elsewhere.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:30 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:30 am

For the Moray Language Centre that organised the bash in the Argyll Hotel is planning an event in Stirling.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The centre wants to expand its so-called Gaelic Networked Communities into this area as it is doing in North Lanarkshire but the session will also offer advice on different methods for learning the language in easy reach of Cumbernauld which has two Gaelic language units at Condorrat Primary and Greenfaulds High.

For more information contact Finlay Macleod at [email protected] or call 01542-836322.