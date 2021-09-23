For the Moray Language Centre that organised the bash in the Argyll Hotel is planning an event in Stirling.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The centre wants to expand its so-called Gaelic Networked Communities into this area as it is doing in North Lanarkshire but the session will also offer advice on different methods for learning the language in easy reach of Cumbernauld which has two Gaelic language units at Condorrat Primary and Greenfaulds High.