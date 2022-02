A Glasgow primary school is to be extended, after planning proposals were given the green light.

Four extra classrooms and more toilets will be built at Carntyne Primary School on Redford Street.

Glasgow City Council is behind the proposals and has said the extension is required to meet increasing demand for school places.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carntyne Primary School.