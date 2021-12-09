Glasgow school strikes cancelled after pay deal agreed

Cleaners and janitors at Glasgow secondary schools will not be going on strike, after a new pay deal was agreed.

Staff employed by Glasgow City Council contractor AMEY at 30 schools had been due to go on strike this week.

However, three-quarters of GMB members have now accepted fresh terms which will see cleaners pay increase by 6.4 per cent and janitorial pay increase by between 4 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

The offer made by their employer AMEY will see staff paid to comparable levels as their directly employed council colleagues.

What is GMB saying?

GMB Scotland organiser John Slaven said: “This is a hard-fought win secured by our members strength and solidarity, and it shines a light on the vital roles cleaners and janitors play in the safe and secure running of our schools.