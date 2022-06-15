A new community heritage trail has been created at a Glasgow park thanks to kids from three local schools.

Inspired by COP26, local school teachers got together in a bid to increase outdoor learning and inform young people about their local heritage.

Pupils from Balornock, St. Catherine's and St. Martha's launched a new heritage trail at the Winter Gardens within Springburn park.

School staff, alongside the Brunswick Centre, members of the Springburn Winter Gardens Trust and local authors and artists, supported the children to research 11 points of interest within Springburn Park, such as the James Reid monument and the Doulton Column. Each point of interest now has a QR code which can be scanned by members of the public to provide information videos detailing the history of the location. These videos, designed by the children and the community, collectively make up the new heritage trail.

The kids at Springburn Park.

The launch took place on Tuesday, and included a performance of the song 'The Lost Woods' by pupils before officially opening the trail to visitors. The young people demonstrated the new trail by taking attendees on a short tour.

The Glasgow Science Centre community learning team were also on hand to deliver some biodiversity activities for the pupils.

P7 pupil at St. Catherine’s, Amira (12) said: “It’s been an exciting project to work on. We got to research and learn about different points of interest, create artwork for today’s event and visit the park itself. I can’t wait to bring my friends to follow the trail.”

Jennifer Anderson, teacher from St. Catherine’s Primary, and who was instrumental in bringing this project to life, said: “I’m so proud of all the children for their hard work and it’s great to see the project come to fruition. It’s been great to work alongside the other schools in our area. Teaching our young people about their heritage has really brought our local community closer together.”

Park resident, Ronnie Gray, has lived in Springburn Park for 53 years and is overjoyed that local schools are celebrating the local history. He has been helping teach the young people about the park.