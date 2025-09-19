Glasgow winners shine at Inspire Awards 2025: Youth Stars and Awaz FM honoured at Scottish Parliament

The young Glasgow winners honoured for excellence in academics, leadership, and creativity were:

Mental Maths Superhero - Hansini Haripriya Chilakapati (9, Glasgow)

At just 9 years old, Hansini is passionate about Mental Arithmetic and is cracking numbers in seconds with perfect accuracy. A multi-award winner at Level 9, she flips between gymnastics and exploring AI, showing us that brilliance wears many hats.

Rising Chess Master - Advik Mittal (11, Glasgow)

this young strategist has conquered Chess arenas from Scotland to the world stage - from winning the Scottish Primary Chess Championship 2025 to representing Scotland at the European Chess Championship (U12).

Environment Crusader -Saanvi Anand (14, Hamilton, near Glasgow)

From winning a Green Consumer Day art contest with her eco-city model to designing a sustainable theme park and creating a conservation plan for the endangered Philippine crocodile, our next winner has done it all. With her voice, creativity, and action, she’s proving the planet’s future is in capable hands.

Rising Prodigy - Tarun Vusikala (15, Glasgow)

15-year-old scholar who has mastered all levels of Abacus, earned multiple volunteering awards through the Boys Brigade, and captivates audiences by singing in multiple languages at events. A shining example of talent, dedication, and community spirit!

Trailblazer Apprentice -Olivia Dougal (18, North Ayrshire/Glasgow)

The winner for this special category is passionate about diversity and inclusion - especially empowering girls in STEM - designing workshops, speaking at events, leading community outreach, and co-hosting cultural programs. She proudly represents JP Morgan, her company on panels, at universities, and through initiatives promoting apprenticeships and inspiring future technologists.

They shared the stage with local business leader Ali Malik, whose station Awaz FM was recognised as Brilliant Brandmakers for its enduring role in Glasgow’s media and community life.

Chief Guest of Honour Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP praised the winners, saying: “Glasgow’s young people and entrepreneurs lit up the Parliament last night. Their achievements inspire not just their communities but the whole of Scotland.”

Hosted by the British Youth International College (BYITC), the event brought together families, educators, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and dignitaries, with Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP serving as Chief Guest of Honour and Sponsor. Also in attendance was Anas Sarwar MSP, leader of the Scottish Labour party.

Dr Rashmi Mantri, founder of BYITC, said the atmosphere in the room was electric: “There was a real buzz on the night - pride, joy, and celebration filled the chamber. Our young winners have shown talent, perseverance, and creativity beyond their years, while our business leaders demonstrated vision and innovation that inspire future generations. Together, they represent the very best of what Scotland, and the UK, has to offer.”

Carolanne Dougall, mother of Trailblazer Apprentice winner Olivia, said: “We are extremely happy with Olivia’s win at the Inspire Awards. Apprenticeships are becoming an increasingly important pathway for young people in the UK, and it’s heartening to see the amount of talent and potential that apprentices bring to the table. Initiatives like this shine a light on their achievements, and we are delighted that Olivia could be part of such an inspiring platform.”

2025 Inspire Awards – Children’s Winners:

Academics

Stem Wizard: Kanav Jain (15, Edinburgh)

Kanav Jain (15, Edinburgh) Rising Mental Maths Star: Atchaya Venugopal (9, Basingstoke)

Atchaya Venugopal (9, Basingstoke) Maths Grandmaster: Alden Arun (12, Edinburgh)

Alden Arun (12, Edinburgh) Mental Maths Superhero: Hansini Haripriya Chilakapati (9, Glasgow)

Sports

Sports Icon: Ekamkar Singh (10, Chadwell Heath)

Ekamkar Singh (10, Chadwell Heath) Sports Superstar: Maaran Thandvan Mariappan (6, Nottinghamshire)

Maaran Thandvan Mariappan (6, Nottinghamshire) Rising Chess Master: Advik Mittal (11, Glasgow)

Cultural & Social

Star Performer: Nishad Mehendale (12, London)

Nishad Mehendale (12, London) Shining Rockstar: Shraddha Harinarayanan (14, Slough)

Shraddha Harinarayanan (14, Slough) Environment Crusader: Saanvi Anand (14, Hamilton, Glasgow)

Saanvi Anand (14, Hamilton, Glasgow) Budding Author: SaiNimeesha Maddi (13, Altrincham, Manchester)

Art & Creativity

Budding Artist: Varnika Nuguri (8, Birmingham)

All Rounder

Young Intellect: Chinemenma Okorie (17, Livingston, West Lothian)

Chinemenma Okorie (17, Livingston, West Lothian) Fearless Achiever: Diah Patel (14, Birmingham)

Diah Patel (14, Birmingham) Supernova: Venisha Valluri (8, Newcastle)

Venisha Valluri (8, Newcastle) Versatile Champion: Lishaan Mayurathan (10, Middlesbrough)

Lishaan Mayurathan (10, Middlesbrough) PowerPlay Performer: Jocelyn Dixon (11, Scarborough)

Jocelyn Dixon (11, Scarborough) Dynamic Achiever: Arush Gosain (14, Livingston, West Lothian )

Arush Gosain (14, Livingston, West Lothian Rising Marvel – Young Author: Kenisha Jain (14, West Calder)

Kenisha Jain (14, West Calder) Rising Prodigy: Tarun Vusikala (15, Glasgow)

Tarun Vusikala (15, Glasgow) Wonderkid: Eivaan Lamba (9, Jersey, Channel Islands)

Special Awards

Trailblazer Apprentice: Olivia Dougal (18, North Ayrshire/Glasgow)

Olivia Dougal (18, North Ayrshire/Glasgow) Shakuntala Devi Mantri Exceptional Award: Aadya Kumar (6, Wokingham)

2025 Inspire Awards – Business Excellence Winners:

Artistic Visionary of the Year: Tanwi Bhattacharya, Nikkan Dance Academy (Edinburgh) – Dance

Tanwi Bhattacharya, Nikkan Dance Academy (Edinburgh) – Dance Innovation Hero: Krishna Yerra, MillionLogics (London) – IT Industry

Krishna Yerra, MillionLogics (London) – IT Industry Icon of Influence: Sarica (Knowledge Buddy), Knowledge Buddy (London) – Media & PR

Sarica (Knowledge Buddy), Knowledge Buddy (London) – Media & PR Dynamic Leader of the Year: Rishi Harani, Mergify (London) – Financial Advisory

Rishi Harani, Mergify (London) – Financial Advisory Brilliant Brandmakers: Ali Malik, Awaz FM (Glasgow) – Media & PR

Dr Mantri added: “This year’s Inspire Awards proved that excellence has no age limit. From our youngest winner, just six years old, to our established business leaders, each story we heard was remarkable. These awards are about celebrating achievement, yes, but also about inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and aim higher.”

The Inspire Awards 2025 highlighted not only the incredible achievements of individuals but also the growing spirit of community, innovation, and leadership across the UK.

The judges were: Barry Gunn, lecturer at Clyde College; and Derek Timpany, Associate Dean: Business & Management, City of Glasgow College.

Supporters and sponsors of the event included: Whitebridge Financial Services, Masala Twist, Oakminster Care Homes; and ScottishIndian.com.

1 . Contributed Rising Prodigy Tarun Vusikala Left to right - Dr Rashmi Mantri, Mr. Azaan Sarwar, Tarun Vusikala, Mrs. Sunita Poddar Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Mental Maths Superhero - Hansini Haripriya Chilakapati Left to right - Dr Rashmi Mantri, Mr Amit Sachdeva, Hansini Haripriya Chilakapati, MSP Pam Duncan Glancy MBE Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Rising Chess Master - Advik Mittal Left to right - Mr. Amit Sachdeva, Advik Mittal, Mr. Andrew Lal, Dr Rashmi Mantri Photo: Submitted