Education Scotland has issued a glowing report card to the staff and pupils of Lamington Primary School.

In September 2023, a team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the school, talking to staff, pupils and parents/carers.

And the report now issued clearly shows how much the visit impressed inspectors.

Among the many key strengths highlighted were the pupils, who were found to be creative, enthusiastic and responsible and highly engaged in their learning.

The inspirational leadership of headteacher, Mrs Jill Kennedy, was also singled out by inspectors who said: “She empowers all staff across the school to lead, resulting in sustained progress and achievement for all children.”

Inspectors also praised the “outstanding collaborative working” between staff, families, partners and the community.

The report stated: “Their highly effective approaches meet the well-being needs of all children who, as a result, feel valued and included.”

Also meriting mention in the glowing report was innovative, high-quality learning and teaching, with the teachers being praised for their skilled promotion of curiosity and play.

The outdoor environment and digital technologies to enhance children’s learning were also detailed in the report.

Some of the school’s key aims were also winners with the inspectors, who listed another key strength of the school being the relentless focus of school staff and families on ensuring equity of experience.

The report added: “Overcoming challenges faced by the rural community and social inclusion of all children is integral to the life and work of the school.”

As expected from a top marks report, there was little room for improvement listed. The inspectors merely stated that staff should continue to provide high quality learning experiences resulting in excellent attainment and achievement that prepare children well for life.

The report concluded: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.