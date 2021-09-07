Green light for Kirkintilloch Community Sports Complex to proceed

The complex will be developed on the vacant brownfield development site to the west of Park Burn in Kirkintilloch, close to the Council’s office campus in the Southbank area of the town.

In a press release last night, Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “We are delighted to be entering into contract with Robertson Construction to deliver this fantastic new sports facility.

"The pitch complex, complete with spectators stand, will be an excellent new asset for Kirkintilloch and the wider East Dunbartonshire area, and will contribute to the aims of our Local Outcomes Improvement Plan - specifically health improvement - through the availability of the great sporting facilities at the complex to local schools, and community organisations and groups.

According to the release, the council will fund the £5 million development and undertake a comprehensive marketing exercise of the facility as it nears completion, giving prospective tenants a clear picture of what is on offer and how it might work for them.

It will also require prospective tenants to commit to the delivery of a programme of community activities throughout the duration of the lease.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: “Progressing the construction contract is an exciting step in delivering this great new sports facility for the area.

"In addition to the community benefits of the pitch and the additional facilities at the site, including increasing access to sporting activities to promote physical and mental wellbeing, access will also be provided for local schools.”

The construction contract with Robertson Construction Group Ltd will be concluded this week, said the council, giving the green light for the building of the new facility to proceed.