The group is all set to open a new community hub and social space in the library while maintaining a book borrowing service.
It aims to take over the building in June and the project is expected to be completed in November.
Bothwell Futures have also successfully interviewed for a Hub Development Manager and the new employee will be announced shortly.
Last week, Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley and Bothwell and Uddingston MSP Stephanie Callaghan met with the group to discuss their ambitions for the library.
Following a tour of the building and grounds, chair of Bothwell Futures Kevin Moore explained plans to develop the main library space and some of the back-office rooms. A new staircase and modern toilets are also set to be installed. Improvement works over the summer and autumn will see several enhancements made including better access for disabled people.
Ms Crawley said: “Bothwell Futures are a terrific, community-focused organisation and I wish them every success with this venture.”
Bothwell and Uddingston MSP Stephanie Callaghan added: “I have been so impressed by the work of Kevin Moore and all the team at Bothwell Futures. They have created a wonderful, long term, sustainable vision for Bothwell village. I wish everyone involved the very best.”