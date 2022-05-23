Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Lanarkshire Council has stated that plans for the new Orbiston Community Hub are making “excellent progress” in the quest to house Sacred Heart and Lawmuir Primary, a family learning centre and the new location for the Joe McKay Centre.

The site will also boast a Partnership Zone office premises.

Now members of the public will have a chance to find out more as two information sessions have been arranged, which will also give the chance to have their say, either online or in person at the Joe McKay Centre.

Councillor Jordan Linden, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council and local member for the area, said: “This exciting development will deliver an inclusive learning environment where state-of-the-art facilities are provided for children, young people and members of the community.

“A further focus on health and wellbeing will ensure this commitment extends to outdoor facilities and these will provide enhanced leisure and recreational facilities for all members of the community.

“We would encourage people to take part in these events as everyone’s views are important to us in ensuring we deliver a building designed in partnership with you, not just for you.”

The online event will take place on Thursday 26 May between 3pm and 7pm.

The project team will be available online to answer any questions through a text-based chat function.

Meanwhile the in-person event will take place at the Joe McKay Centre, Liberty Road, ML4 2EU on Monday 30 May between 2pm and 5pm

At the event members of the client and design team will be able to answer any questions from members of the public.

More information on the events can be found by visiting: Planning Consultation LIVE URL | Orbiston Community Hub. The project website is regularly updated, and it can be viewed here: www.orbistoncommunityhub.com