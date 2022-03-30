Motherwell Civic Centre

The process is authority-wide but a particular focus locally has fallen on a number of nearby schools including Greenfaulds High School, Our Lady’s High School, Whitelees Primary and Holy Cross Primary in Croy.

This is amidst concerns about the conduct of drivers on the school run which have sparked road safety fears as public routes fall prey to serious congestion.

It is proposed that a ‘first phase’ of enforcement should now take steps to try and minimise the high levels of traffic that surround the schools in question as children are dropped off and picked up daily.

The respective streets under scrutiny in regard to the schools above are Scott Drive, Scott Crescent, Dowanfield Road, Island Road, Whitelees Road and Barbegs Crescent.

Maps showing the locations of the planned road markings and restrictions can be found at https://www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/.../various-roads.

Anyone wishing to submit a comment must do so via [email protected], no later than Wednesday, March 30.

This must contain the name, address, and contact details of the objector, and full details of the objection.