High School of Glasgow's harvest food drive for charity

Pupils from the High School of Glasgow in Bearsden

As part of school’s annual Harvest Week, pupils collected essential items, from dried pasta to tins of soup and canned vegetables, from their homes, neighbours and friends to donate to their chosen charities.

This year, recipients included East Dunbartonshire Foodbank and the Salvation Army’s William Hunter House, a short-term housing support service for adults experiencing homelessness in Glasgow.

Heather Fuller, headteacher of The High School of Glasgow Junior School, said: “I’m very proud of pupils for rallying together to collect and donate these essential items to such worthy causes.

“The pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, not least for those who rely on the help of charities to meet their basic needs.

"We hope the harvest boxes help to put a smile on the faces of those who receive them.”

East Dunbartonshire Foodbank are always looking for donations.

In their latest post on social media, they said: “We are particularly short of toiletries; shower gel, shampoo, deodorant along with UHT milk and 1L cartons of fruit juice if anyone is able to help out.”

The foodbank has collection boxes within most supermarkets; Sainsburys (Kirkintilloch); Tesco (Kirkintilloch); Asda (Bishopbriggs); Asda (Bearsden); Sainsburys (Bearsden), Waitrose (Milngavie) and local Co-ops - two in Lenzie, Milton of Campsie and Lennoxtown

Alternatively, the warehouse for all centres is at 19 Donaldson Crescent, Kirkintilloch, G66 1XF and is open from 11am-4pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The local foodbank is run through a partnership of churches, including St Joseph’s Church in Milngavie.

They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

You can find out more about East Dunbartonshire Foodbank at https://www.facebook.com/eastdunfoodbank.