Cardinal Newman High School

Pupils from S4 and S5 made journeys through last month accompanied by teachers Miss Gallacher and Mrs McNeill.

They had the opportunity to tour the cutting-edge structure and the opportunity to put their questions direct to their MSPs in a special educational scheme that’s open to every school in Scotland.

The S4 pupils even had the opportunity to sit in on a lively session of First Minister’s Questions which touched on key issues such as the cost of living crisis.

And the group of S5 pupils who visited later had an unexpected meeting with Depute First Minister John Swinney MSP who they bumped into in the Parliament’s main lobby.

Mr Swinney took the time to talk with the pupils about their studies and their visit to the Scottish Parliament and wished them all the very best for their future studies.

Ms Callaghan who represents Uddingston and Bellshill, said, “it was an absolute pleasure to welcome both groups of pupils from Cardinal Newman to the Scottish Parliament. It’s really encouraging to see young people so engaged in politics and keen to make their voices heard.”

“It was this Scottish Government which gave 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in elections to the Scottish Parliament and to local councils.

"The conversations which I had with these young people only served to reinforce my belief that this was the absolute right decision. Their questions were pertinent and insightful.”

“These young people are a credit to their school and their community.”

Mrs McNeill who joined the pupils on their visit to Holyrood said: “For many of our pupils it was their first experience of the Parliament and the feedback was very positive.

"Many couldn’t believe how animated and heated FMQs was.