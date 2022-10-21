Hosted once again by staff at the Moray Language Centre, their efforts between 2pm and 4pm will focus on the development of a so-called Gaelic Networked Community which will involve beginners and more fluent speakers alike in Central Scotland.

The centre uses a ‘fast track’ means of learning the language which has even been used to teach Gaelic in Canada.

Taster day sessions are on the agenda plus a section called Gaelic in the Home which puts the focus on teaching Gaelic to pre-schoolers.