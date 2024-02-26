Well done to Carluke High who won the event.

Last week’s Battle was ‘epic’, ‘the best night ever’, ‘a gig I will never forget for the rest of my life’ - in the words of the pupils.

The level of musicianship was incredibly high from all 12 bands, and the standard of performance was through the roof. The young people displayed confidence and talent to the max.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Duffy from the council said: “It was heart-warming to see our pupils supported by their adoring fans. We had dancing, singing, chanting and screaming (in a good way), everything you would expect from a rock gig.