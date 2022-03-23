It’s double points this week in the Beat the Street East Renfrewshire game

Beat the Streets at Hillview Primary School in Barrhead, Glasgow.

The final push for points has started as Beat the Street, the giant game taking place across the towns of Barrhead, Newton Mearns and Neilston, draws to a close.

From today (Wednesday), until the game ends at 7pm on Wednesday, March 30, is Go Celebrate week!

To encourage players to make one final push, every Beat Box in the game will be giving out double points during the final week.

More than 6,500 people have signed up and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 52,000 miles so far in the competition.

Kirkhill Primary School leads the total points leaderboard – their 647 players have collectively clocked up 420,590 points. Meanwhile, Miles Heist leads the average points leaderboard – their 13 players have walked, cycled and rolled their way to 4,692 points each.

The IncludeMe2Club is a small local charity working with children, young people and adults with additional support needs and disabilities.

They are playing the game and one of the group’s session instructors, Chloe, said: “Our members have really been enjoying the Beat the Street game that we have been taking part in together during our weekly walking group, some of them have found it greatly encouraging when walking in their own time using the game as a motivator to go out and as a guide on what route they will take!”

Beat the Street Barrhead, Newton Mearns & Neilston has been commissioned by East Renfrewshire Council with support from Paths for All’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places programme and Scotland's Towns Partnership’s Scotland Loves Local Fund. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Gillian McCarney, head of Environment at East Renfrewshire Council, said: “The Beat the Street challenge has absolutely flown by and the end is in sight – let’s take the opportunity to rack up the points in these last few days!

“Once the game concludes, we’ll work hard to ensure that these healthy lifestyle habits are put into action and players are signposted to activities and community groups that they might not have known about before.”