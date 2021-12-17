Junior High School of Glasgow pupils are miles better!

Junior High School of Glasgow Bearsden

Pupils recorded their step count both inside and outside school throughout the autumn term, getting friends and teachers involved to virtually travel across all 50 States of America.

As part of The 401 Foundation global health charity’s focus on improving physical and mental health, Junior 6 organised activities ranging from running and Zumba, to meditation and mindful colouring outdoors.

The pupils also organised special break and lunchtime sessions including dancing, a scavenger hunt across the Junior School and Halloween parties to boost step counts and get pupils moving while having fun!

Heather Fuller, Head Teacher, said: “Junior School pupils had all session to complete the Virtual School Mission to cross America and they have finished it by the end of the autumn term which is quite the achievement!

“The 401 Challenge set by The 401 Foundation has inspired our pupils by promoting and celebrating all facets of health and wellbeing and these healthy habits will stand boys and girls in good stead for life.

"I’m so proud of each and every pupil for giving it their all!”

Ben Smith, founder of The 401 Challenge and ultra-endurance athlete, will be going the real distance in May 2022, when he will run and cycle 14,000 miles across all 50 US states in just 104 days. He is aiming to raise £500,000 for the charity.

The Virtual School Mission programme, rolled out across 126 schools in the UK, has given youngsters the chance to take part, get active and raise awareness of mental health.

Pupils can choose from more than 100 activities from running and walking, to washing the car or even baking, and they are invited to count their steps and convert them into miles to complete the challenge.