The event is in fact a joint fundraiser for Kilsyth Academy pupil Orla Williams to represent Kilsyth at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next year.

This will see a grand total of 40,000 Scouts and Explorer Scouts jet in to Saemangeum, an area on the coast of the Yellow Sea, where a host of social, cultural and environmental activities are planned.

Orla who lives on a houseboat at Auchinstarry Marina wants to follow in the footsteps of her own father who attended the very same event in Australia as a boy.

Proceeds will be split between this and the Disasters Emergency Committee aid to Ukraine appeal.

The event will take place from 1.30pm to 4pm and the charge per table, which should be booked in advance is £10.