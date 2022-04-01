Kirky pupils' bake sale raises £900 in aid of Ukraine

The great big fundraising bake sale was organised by Holy Family Primary 6 pupils Ella O'Brien, Aviana Connelly and Beth Jamieson.

Their efforts have been praised by local MSP Rona Mackay who described them as “a credit to their school and their parents.”

Proud mum to one of the organisers, Kirsty Jamieson said: “The girls worked very hard to plan the menu, make posters, help with baking and serving customers all afternoon.

"The bake sale was held outside Ella's house and Ella’s sister Molly and their friends Lily McMichael and Finlay Currie also helped out.

"The bake sale was held for their friends, family and neighbours to raise money for the DEC charity Humanitarian Ukraine appeal - so far they have raised an amazing £900!

"We are thrilled at how generous people have been. We are all very proud of the girls’ dedication and the maturity they have showed in thinking about others enduring this terrible war.”

Local MSP Rona Mackay said: “This is a fantastic achievement by Aviana, Beth and Ella.

"They worked so hard to raise this incredible sum to help those in Ukraine experiencing the horror of war and they are a credit to their school and their parents.

"Huge congratulations to everyone in Holy Family School and the wider community who contributed to this wonderful effort.”

The DEC is made up of 15 member charities who are experts in humanitarian aid and specialise in different areas of disaster response.

The vital funds raised by the Holy Family Primary School pupils will help to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for DEC said: “Families fleeing the conflict have left their homes with only the items they were able to carry.