Kirky woman in health breakthrough

Mandy McConville

Mandy McConville, who is now in her final year of a Sociology Honours degree course at Glasgow Caledonian University, received a Carnegie Trust scholarship to research the socio-economic impact impact of Vitamin D deficiency in the elderly in Glasgow.

The student, who now lives in Kirkintilloch, has had her findings and recommendations submitted to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

She praised her lecturers at the university, and in particular Professor John McKendrick, for their outstanding support which allowed her “this amazing experience”.

The former writer and graphic designer also hailed her lecturers at New College Lanarkshire for their contribution towards her success.

Mandy, who went back to study at the college at the age of 47 ‘to seek new challenges’, said: “This research would not have happened had it not been for the skills forged and knowledge fired within New College Lanarkshire’s HND Social Sciences course, based at Cumbernauld.

“I can testify, as a current fourth year hons student at GCU, that there really is ‘a future in every course’. My current path will hopefully lead to a PHD scholarship next year but none of it would have been possible without the help and guidance of the amazing staff at NCL.

Advertisement

“Two lecturers in particular have pushed me to be my best self: John Gould and Chris Primrose. Even today, they are still pushing me to be my best self and I am forever grateful for the day John offered me a place on HND 1 Social Sciences.

"There I met Chris, who is easily the nicest, most selfless, and knowledgeable man I have ever known. I would go back to NCL in a heartbeat just to sit in his class and drink in his knowledge.

“In contrast to Chris, John is the calm that grounded me in stormy weather and kept me looking up, even in the darkest of times.”

“John, Chris and the whole team at NCL taught me to see that there is only one person holding you back in life: yourself. Believe in yourself as they will, challenge yourself as they will challenge you … and enrol at New College Lanarkshire.

“I promise, it will be the best decision you will ever make.”

Professor Christopher Moore, principal of New College Lanarkshire, said: “It is always immensely satisfying to hear of the success of our alumni like Mandy. It’s particularly rewarding to hear of the impact made by outstanding lecturers like John Gould and Chris Primrose.

Advertisement

“All of us at NCL are proud of Mandy’s achievements so far and of the potential positive impact her research will have on Scotland’s elderly population. We wish her every success in her academic career and beyond.”

New College Lanarkshire has been a top three institution in WorldSkills UK since 2013, ranking number one in the UK on five occasions.