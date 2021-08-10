Organiser Finlay Macleod of the Moray Language Centre has now finalised the booking of the Argyll Hotel at 973 Sauchiehall Street and will be hosting an information session on Saturday, August 21 running from 10.30am to 1pm then at 2pm finishing at 4.30pm.
Topics discussed include fast learning methods, Gaelic Lifestyle Centres, family learning at home and Gaelic Networked Communities.
There will also be a guest speaker who is raising young children in a Gaelic speaking family.
More information about the day is available via [email protected] or by calling 01542-836322.