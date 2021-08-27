Lanarkshire students to experience education in Canada through Turing Scheme

New College Lanarkshire signed a partnership agreement with Niagara College in Ontario in March

NCL is to receive £64,032 from the Turing Scheme to support a group of students and staff to visit Niagara College in Canada for two weeks.

The Turing Scheme, named after the WW2 code breaker, replaces the UK’s participation in Erasmus+ following Brexit.

Discussions are set to take place over the coming weeks to identify the class groups who will be invited to benefit from this experience.

It is anticipated that around 18 students will be able to participate after successful completion of a preparation programme.

In March NCL signed a partnership agreement with Niagara College to allow students and staff the opportunity to benefit from best practices in Canada’s applied education system, with a particular focus on sustainability.

Dugald Craig, interim head of External Funding and International Activity, said: “The experiences offered will provide students with the opportunity to learn and practise their skills in a novel environment whilst encountering another culture which may seem familiar, because of the shared language of English, but with some interesting differences.