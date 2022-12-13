Magical snow globe takes top prize

A magical snow globe design featuring smiling snowmen will feature on Provost Renwick's Christmas card, thanks to winning artist Eilidh from Holy Family Primary in Kirkintilloch.

Dep Provost pictured with card winners Georgia, Eilidh, Emily, and the Provost

Eilidh's cheery drawing charmed the judging panel with its bright colours and happy Christmas scene, set in a snow globe.

Two smiling snowmen are the centrepiece of the design which will adorn the Provost's Christmas card and this animated e-card which will be sent to hundreds of contacts of both Councillors and Council Officers.

Provost Renwick and Depute Provost Colette McDiarmid met Eilidh at a presentation ceremony in her school where she received a pack of her cards and an art set so she can keep drawing and being creative.

There were two runners-up who also received art sets. They were:

Emily from Harestanes Primary who created a cosy Christmas fireside scene complete with roaring fire and Christmas stockings.

Georgia from Lennoxtown Primary whose drawing showed a tower of brightly coloured Christmas baubles.

The Provost's Christmas Card Competition is a tradition that Provost Renwick was keen to continue in her first year in Office.

She said, "Eilidh is a worthy winner as her drawing immediately caught the eye. She has done a brilliant job and I can't wait to send her design out to all my family, friends and associates.

"Thanks to Holy Family Primary and all the schools who took part this year. Congratulations to Eilidh and to Emily and Georgia whose designs are also excellent and very creative. They made the judging of the competition very tough this year."