Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Members of 1st Cumbernauld Boys Brigade have played up a storm in football competition!

Members of 1st Cumbernauld Boys Brigade have been playing their way to the second round of the Boys’ Brigade’s National 5-A-Side Competition.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 4:06pm
cumbie lads
cumbie lads

Both the Under-15’s and Over-15’s teams beat off stiff competition from other companies from across the Central Belt to progress.

1st Cumbernauld Boys’ Brigade Captain, Jordan Watson said: ‘We’re very proud of our boys for making it through a difficult opening round of the competition.

“After their achievements in the first round, the team have nothing to fear.

"Even if their footballing talents can’t take them to the finals, they’ve taken a lot from the experience and, no matter what, there’s always next year!”

Boys' Brigade