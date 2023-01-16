Members of 1st Cumbernauld Boys Brigade have been playing their way to the second round of the Boys’ Brigade’s National 5-A-Side Competition.

cumbie lads

Both the Under-15’s and Over-15’s teams beat off stiff competition from other companies from across the Central Belt to progress.

1st Cumbernauld Boys’ Brigade Captain, Jordan Watson said: ‘We’re very proud of our boys for making it through a difficult opening round of the competition.

Advertisement

“After their achievements in the first round, the team have nothing to fear.