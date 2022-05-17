Milngavie school opens coffee bar and launches cook book

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S3 pupils Pia Cochrane and Sophie Burke show off ‘Come Cook With Us ’

“DA’rista”, its very own coffee counter, offers a wide range of coffees, teas, and cakes.

It is staffed by a team of pupils who have been given expert training in order to achieve their Barista qualifications.

The DA’rista project was led by Head and Food Technology principal teacher Mrs McDaid and Business Studies teacher Miss Hewitt, who called upon the services of former depute head Mr Grey for the barista training

DA’rista offers a wide range of coffees, teas and cakes

The Princes’ Trust, Baru in Kirkintilloch and Asda also played their part in making it a reality.

DA’rista was launched with two days of exciting events, which ranged from staff versus pupils coffee ping-pong, Mastermind and Wordle to a wonderful display from Mrs Martin’s S1-3 Dance Club.

Shiona McConnachi, the school’s librarian, said: “The school would like to say a huge thank you to the Princes’ Trust, Baru in Kirkintilloch for supplying the beautiful aprons and to Tesco’s community champion Evelyn, for providing excellent training and fundraising.

"Of course, DA’rista could not have opened without the amazing vision and tireless hard work of Mrs McDaid and Miss Hewitt, who have been ably assisted by the former depute head Mr Grey.”

Douglas Academy has also launched its first ever recipe book called ‘Come Cook With Us’, which it hopes will help Ukraine.

The S3 Prince’s Trust class, school staff and local businesses worked together to publish and share a colourful cook book packed with their favourite recipes.

The front cover was designed by second year pupil David Postatny following a competition run by Douglas Academy’s art department.

The profits from Come Cook With Us will go to the pupils’ chosen charity, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian appeal and the Douglas Academy school fund.