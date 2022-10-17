New classroom limits planned for Glasgow primary schools

New limits on the number of children enrolled into primary one and first year classes in Glasgow will be introduced for the 2023/24 school year.

The current statutory maximum class sizes for 25 pupils for primary one, 30 pupils for primary 2 and 3 and 33 pupils for primary 4 to 7, while composite classes have a maximum of 25 students. In S1 and S2 the maximum class size is 33 and 30 pupils for S3 to S6.

But the new rules will mean that each class will have a different capacity depending on the overall size of the school, the number of pupils in each stage, the number of classrooms and staffing available and the number of available secondary school practical rooms as well as timetabling requirements.

There are plans for new classroom size limits.

Hillhead, Crooston Castle and Battlefield primary schools will have the highest number of primary one pupils enrolled with 90, 75 and 72 students respectively.

Meanwhile Whiteinch, Toryglen, St Joachims and Glendale Gaelic primary schools will have a maximum of 25 pupils in primary one.

The issue was addressed at the city administration committee last week.

Councillor Christina Cannon said: “Managing the capacity of our schools is important for a number of reasons but ultimately to ensure the learning experience for children in the school is suitable for them and takes into account the range of needs and aims of the original curriculum.

“It will ensure that children can go to their catchment schools where it is operationally possible.”

During the meeting councillor Dan Hutchison asked about the large volume of children who had deferred attending primary school for a year.

He said: “Is there expected to be a knock on effect for next year’s intakes?”

A council officer confirmed that there would not be any significant impact from deferrals as the numbers weren’t as big as expected or predicted.