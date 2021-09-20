Budding young athletes and gym goers can take advantage of a six-month fitness pass for use in all North Lanarkshire Council gyms, in a generous new promotion which aims to benefit both physical and mental health.

The Active Teens membership allows all 11 to 15-year-olds free access to gyms from October until March 2022.

Young people can attend alone during off peak hours and before 6pm on weekdays, and all-day at the weekends.

They must however be accompanied by a parent or guardian if using the gym facilities after 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Councillor Angela Campbell, Convener of Community Empowerment said: “This is a great incentive for young people to get fit and active more often.

"Taking part in exercise can have a positive impact on your physical and mental health and it is a great way of socialising with friends and family while staying healthy.

“After being stuck indoors for so long during the lockdown, Active Teens is a great way for our young people to get to the gym and get exercising. North Lanarkshire has always had a pedigree for producing great sports people and hopefully this gym membership will help to inspire a few more sporting stars of the future.”

New members will have to provide proof of age when joining at their local centre.

Existing members will be contact ed by the membership team if they wish to convert their current membership.

The move comes exactly a month after over- 65s saw their own membership slashed to a £50 package per year.

Unlike the scheme marketed at the youngsters, the so-called Access 65 scheme provides access-all-areas at NL Leisure facilities, including swimming pools, health suites and fitness classes.

Those who sign up will have the full support of the service’s fitness teams who will be on hand to provide advice on the use of apparatus within the centres.