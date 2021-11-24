Those who want to see their youngsters perform in a festive setting have had their hopes dashed for the second year in a row and two local politicians have now spoken out about it after being approached by a number of local families.

Conservative councillor and MSP Meghan Gallacher said: “Young people and their parents have already missed out on so many experiences and treasured memories because of the impact of the pandemic on our schools.

“It’s unfair that while people can currently attend all kinds of other events, parents won’t be able to see their children’s festive plays in-person. We believe a change in Covid guidance is necessary to correct this anomaly immediately.

Her Holyrood colleague Graham Simpson confirmed: “I too have been contacted by a number of concerned parents on this issue.

"We asked North Lanarkshire Council what the position was and the response was woolly at best. The Scottish Government needs to give schools the green light here.”