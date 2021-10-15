Fluent speakers – who could potentially have had their Gaelic education at units within Condorrat Primary and Greenfaulds High School – are being invited along to an event that aims to bring teachers and helpers together

The initiative is being put together by the Moray Language Centre.

The date for the information session is Saturday November 20 and this will take place in the An Lochran, Unit 1, 22 Mansfield Street, Partick, G11 5QP from 10.30pm to 1pm.