By Clare Grant

Located in Burngreen Park, Provost Jean Jones officially opened the facility that was funded by the Robert Chebe Foundation.

The charity which has earned a wealth of support locally is dedicated to supporting the mental wellbeing of children and young people in Scotland and Ghana through sports and was created in memory of former Kilsyth Academy pupil Robert Chebe.

The charity worked in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council’s Community Partnership Team and Proludic Play & Leisure Ltd to build the state-of-the-art outdoor fitness area.

The gym equipment includes adjustable pistons allowing users to increase the resistance experienced during workouts and a downloadable free app which helps users track their fitness progress and provides helpful tips.

Representatives from the Robert Chebe Foundation and local councillor Heather Brannan-McVey joined the Provost to celebrate the completion of the fitness facility.

Provost Jones said: “The work of the Robert Chebe Foundation has been fantastic and this brilliant outdoor area will be great for local people to use and enjoy.

“I cannot thank the charity enough for their efforts in creating these facilities and I’m sure they’ll be well used.

"Burngreen Park is the ideal location and it is good to see a partnership project like this which has been developed by the community for the community being completed.

"The Robert Chebe Foundation would also like to thank everyone who donated to the charity to help make this happen, so well done everyone.”

Mum Helen Chebe said: “Robert’s death was a tragedy that we are still trying to come to terms with.

"However we hope that this new outdoor gym in Kilsyth will be a little reminder to everyone that people do care.