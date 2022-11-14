Parents vote for school name after two Glasgow primaries merge

Parents at a Sighthill school have voted on their preferred name for the £22 million site following the merger of two primaries.

Pupils at St, Stephen’s and St. Kevin’s Primary School, where the children have a range of additional support needs, have been based at the Sighthill Community Campus since 2019 but officially merged in August this year.

The move fully enables children in both the mainstream and additional needs sectors to work and learn together within an environment appropriate to all needs.

Following a consultation with parents, carers and children on a new name, St Martin’s Primary School came out on top.

Staff worked with the children in the school to help them to make suggestions and met up with a group of parents and carers in September this year to help choose three or four names from a list of suggestions.

Three names were then shortlisted, which allowed voting to take place.

St Martin’s Primary School received 173 votes, Maximillians Primary School – 150 and St Martin’s Primary – 105.

A report being presented to Glasgow’s City Administration Committee, will ask members to approve St Martin’s as the name as it was the most popular.