It has now been confirmed that further information sessions are to be arranged in the area to enable learners, fluent speakers or anyone in between, to come together and as a team to grow such facilities and services into eventually becoming fully comprehensive Gaelic communities.
Another pressing matter that will be raised at the information sessions is the need for many fluent Gaelic speakers to come forward and take on tutor, trainer and helper roles.
For more information on these sessions contact Finlay Macleod at [email protected] Alternatively, telephone 01542-836322.