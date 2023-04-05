Register
Plans are progressing to make East Dunbartonshire one of the first four Gaelic Networked Communities in Scotland after language experts based in Moray targeted the area in a special drive to increase teaching.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

It has now been confirmed that further information sessions are to be arranged in the area to enable learners, fluent speakers or anyone in between, to come together and as a team to grow such facilities and services into eventually becoming fully comprehensive Gaelic communities.

Another pressing matter that will be raised at the information sessions is the need for many fluent Gaelic speakers to come forward and take on tutor, trainer and helper roles.

For more information on these sessions contact Finlay Macleod at [email protected] Alternatively, telephone 01542-836322.

East DunbartonshireScotlandMoray