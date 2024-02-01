Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Chapelgreen Primary School in Queenzieburn presented their findings on food poverty to HRH The Princess Royal at a special event last month.

Previously, the school – which has 54 pupils and 12 in its nursery – was asked by Education Scotland to research and present what the pupils had discovered on the topic No Food Poverty.

Throughout 2023 the pupils looked at all aspects of food poverty, both from a local and global perspective.

Pupils from Chapelgreen Primary School were joined by Provost Kenneth Duffy and the Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, Lady Haughey, for the visit of The Princess Royal. Pic: Contributed

The pupils felt it is wrong that so much food goes to waste, when so many people are going hungry and they decided to take action.

Now, because of their campaign, shops, cafes and restaurants in the area are donating weekly food pick-ups for the local food pantry which is in the school’s foyer with donations brought in every Tuesday.

The pupils had previously presented their findings to Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS). One of the U.K.'s leading circular and sustainable fashion fulfilment facilities, CS enables fashion brandsand retailers to join the circular economy.

Now the school’s youngsters are looking forward to growing their own fruit and veg in a new polytunnel. As a result of the pupils’ great work, Eurocentral-based company ACS is providing the polytunnel and continue to support the food pantry initiative within the local community,

All their great work has been led by acting principal teacher, Rebecca Savva, who said: “We are completely in awe that our wee school has been so successful and I am incredibly proud of my pupils and what they have achieved.”

During the visit, pupil Daniel presented The Princess Royal with a posy and told her about the school’s journey. He said: “I loved speaking to the Princess. She asked me questions. I was a bit nervous but it was an amazing experience that I will never forget.”

Another pupil, Murrin, said “I can’t believe we sang for the Princess not many people get to do that.”

