Record number of South Lanarkshire school leavers in positive destinations

Clydesdale MSP Máiri McAllan

Latest figures show that 3312 school leavers from South Lanarkshire went on to including work, training or further study.

Across Scotland, a record 95.5 per cent of all pupils went on to a ‘positive destination’ last year.

The statistics show 45.1 per cent going on to higher education courses – the highest number since records began in 2009/10 – and the lowest gap between the most and least deprived communities achieving a positive destination.

Clydesdale MSP Máiri McAllan said: “I’m delighted that 96.2 per cent of pupils across South Lanarkshire are going on to positive destinations – whether that be work, training or further study.

“The transition for young people from school to adulthood is vital and the SNP’s is committed to getting this right for every young person across Scotland, no matter their background.

“Whether it’s investing in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap, free tuition, or introducing back-to-work Jobs Grant for ages 16 to 24 – the Scottish Government is taking actions to prioritise young people in Clydesdale.