Revealed: How much money does each Glasgow secondary school get from the council

New figures show increasing levels of investment in Glasgow’s secondary schools.

Data revealed from a Freedom of Information request from GlasgowWorld shows that all secondary schools in the city have seen a significant rise in their budgets from Glasgow City Council since 2017.

This school term has seen the highest number of Covid cases in Bedford schools since the pandemic began

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The table below shows how much each school has received from the core education budget - it does not include additional or grant funding, such as the Scottish Government’s Pupil Equity Funding.

The core budget covers usual school expenses, from teacher and support staff salaries to SQA exam fees.

It does not include catering, property and transport costs.

School funding

Of the 30 secondary schools below (Jordanhill, not listed, gets its funding direct from the Scottish Government) all have seen a rise in budgets.

Holyrood Secondary gets the most (£9.6m) while Ardsgoil Gaelic Secondary gets the least (£2.1m).

TODO: define component type table