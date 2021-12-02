River City star and Lenzie man Jordan Young joins Dolly Parton to inspire kids to read

Jordan Young of River City

Jordan has recorded The Last Wolf by Mini Grey - a powerful and funny story that reimagines the classic Little Red Riding Hood in an entirely new way.

The reading is in support of the partnership between charities Children 1st and the Dollywood Foundation UK, who are working to spark the love of reading in every child in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and families can enjoy Jordon’s reading of the Penguin book on the Children 1st website.

Jordan is the latest in a series of well-known book lovers to record children’s stories for the campaign, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, actor and musician Tom Urie, radio presenter Katy Johnston, actor Sanjeev Kohli and singers Michelle McManus and Eddi Reader.

Jordan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to read this month’s bedtime story to support Children 1st and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

"I really enjoy reading to my two young children every night and sharing the joy of stories together.

"My children love them – it lets them use their imagination, helps them get to sleep and provides a time we all look forward to every evening.

"I hope my reading of The Last Wolf inspires other children to develop a love of reading too.”

As well as encouraging families to enjoy the celebrity videos together, the charities are also encouraging avid readers to donate to the campaign, to help share their love of reading with children in Scotland who may not have access to books at home.

With public support, the charities will deliver a free book to children who might otherwise go without, every month from birth to their fifth birthday. Alongside the books, children and their families are also offered practical and emotional support to keep their children safe and to support their wellbeing and development.

A parent, whose young child has been receiving books, said:

“I think all children should get to have a story at bedtime. Getting books in the post addressed to my son is really exciting for him. Having a new book keeps it fresh and stops him getting bored listening to the same story all the time. It’s been great for my son and even for his older siblings too, as they’re enjoying reading the new stories to their little brother.”

Gary Kernahan, Children 1st Director of Fundraising, said:

“We’re delighted that Jordan is supporting this campaign and helping to pass on his love of reading and stories to other children across Scotland.

“Stories are an important part of childhood and Children 1st wants to ensure that all children get to experience the joy of books. If you would like to help support this important campaign and help more children who don’t have access to books at home to develop a love of reading, please donate today at www.children1st.org.uk/imaginationlibrary.”