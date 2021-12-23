Glencryan School

Santa is a very busy man but he cleared his diary as he was super-keen to get to Glencryan. And when he did, he was very much at home in the lavish surroundings of his temporary headquarters

The News and Chronicle understands that head teacher Laura Rowe and Chantelle Brennan did a bit-of yuletide multi-tasking required of many a female reader at this time of year, just to lend Santa a hand!