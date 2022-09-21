School magazine scoops two wins at national competition.

The team pictured following their win

Originally, the Bishy Bulletin (as the magazine is fondly known) was a pastime during home-learning, however when the 2021-22 school year began a group of determined young people were eager to keep the Bulletin alive.

After the 2021 summer holidays, the original group met up to discuss their visions.

With the help of English teacher/ PT Guidance Mr Wilson, the Bishopbriggs Academy pupils published their very first issue of the year in October 2021. This was jam packed with interesting content. From articles on hot topics, interviews and news updates to jokes, art, stories and recipes, the Bulletin contains something educational and interesting for everyone. The pupils received such a response it gave them the motivation to continue the project.

Haleem Khan

Over the course of the school year, the pupils created three more issues: Winter, Spring and Summer 2022. The bulletin covered everything: from a man who sailed the world with a chicken, to homelessness in Scotland, pancakes, puns and holidays. The team believe that one of the best ways to growing their success is involving more people.

For example, they partnered with their mental health ambassadors, interviewed Gemma Cairney, and Bishopbriggs Academy’s ‘Inclusivists’ club. Another way they have gained success is advertising the magazine around the school via eye-catching posters with QR codes to the online issue.

The team also loved educating their readers on the importance of equality involving LGBTQ+ by interviewing teachers who found it important to spread the word.

On the last day of school before the 2022 Summer holidays, the magazine was entered into the First News School Newspaper of the Year 2021-2022 competition in the categories ‘Young Reporter of the Year’ and ‘Best Secondary School Magazine’. The team were delighted to hear that Haleema Khan won the Young Reporter of the Year award and the Bishy Bulletin took top place as the Best Secondary School Magazine!

Headteacher Mr. Ian Donaghey was delighted for the pupils: “What an unbelievable achievement for everyone involved with the Bishy Bulletin. We are grateful to our editorial team for producing so many fantastic issues for our pupils, parents and staff to enjoy over the past two years.

"I am not in the least bit surprised that the Bishy Bulletin has been awarded First News School Newspaper of the Year Award 2021-22 as the standard of all eight issues is incredible. It is bursting with creativity, originality and the articles are finished to an exceptional standard under the watchful eye of Mr Allan Wilson, P.T. Guidance, who has editorial overview.

"The group of young people involved work so well together and have a very bright future in the industry. We are also delighted that one of our editors, Haleema Khan, was awarded the accolade of First News Young Reporter of the Year Award.”