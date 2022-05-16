School ready to say goodbye to its old building ahead of summer move

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Boclair Academy building will close at the end of term

Events are planned to take place next month ahead of the demolition, and the school is trying to gather photographs from the opening in 1997 through to the present.

Chris Brisbane, depute head teacher, said: “Many current and former pupils, staff, parents and partners have expressed a desire to visit the old building before it is demolished.

"To this end we will be organising events on June 16-18 that will allow those who wish, to reminisce about their time in the old building and say a fond farewell.

“The events on June 16/17 will be evening events where tours of the school will be available for those interested.

"In addition, on those evenings, events will be organised that will include a photographic display covering the life and times of the school and some departmental activities showcasing the outstanding work that has been done for so many years.

“The event on June 18 will incorporate our annual summer fayre, and will also include tours and departmental events.

“As part of these events we are trying to gather photographs through the ages from the opening of the school in 1997 until the present day.