A special social event involving no fewer than three choirs is taking place at Newarthill and Carfin Parish Church on Wednesday, December 7.

The church is hosting The Big Christmas Sing, which will feature carols and festive songs, thanks to its own choir and some very special guests from the choirs of Newarthill Primary and Keir Hardie Memorial Primary.

The thoughtfully- selected programme has been pulled together by church organist Duncan Mackay. The event starts at £6. Tickets are available at the door, priced £3 for adults. Children will be admitted for free.

Mr Mackay is also stressing that he is on the lookout for more people to join the church choir.

Rehearsals take place at the church on Fridays from 7.30pm – 9.30pm. Anyone wishing further information is asked to contact at [email protected]